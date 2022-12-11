HedgeTrade (HEDG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,501.31

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $35.85 million and $1,501.31 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade’s launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

