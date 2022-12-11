Hedera (HBAR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.99 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. In the last week, Hedera has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $944.63 million and approximately $7.99 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 24,894,590,177.896065 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04848921 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $11,103,109.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

