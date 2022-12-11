HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Guggenheim from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on HQY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded HealthEquity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HealthEquity from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.14.
HealthEquity Trading Down 3.3 %
HQY stock opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.66 and its 200-day moving average is $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 360,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,131,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.
HealthEquity Company Profile
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HealthEquity (HQY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.