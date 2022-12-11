Head to Head Survey: Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) vs. Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.4% of Heliogen shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Heliogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Heliogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A -20.15% -17.38% Heliogen -1,091.32% -87.56% -64.31%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $30,000.00 788.82 -$2.35 million ($0.44) -9.69 Heliogen $8.80 million 18.21 -$137.40 million N/A N/A

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Heliogen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Heliogen.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Heliogen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Heliogen 0 2 0 0 2.00

Heliogen has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 731.35%. Given Heliogen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heliogen is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ).

Risk and Volatility

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heliogen has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) beats Heliogen on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 327.7 megawatts. It has operations in Sweden, Israel, Portugal, China, Gibraltar, Australia, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

