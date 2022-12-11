Head to Head Review: Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) versus Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) and Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Zai Lab and Tyra Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zai Lab 0 0 4 0 3.00 Tyra Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Zai Lab presently has a consensus target price of $90.80, suggesting a potential upside of 156.50%. Tyra Biosciences has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 195.45%. Given Tyra Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tyra Biosciences is more favorable than Zai Lab.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab $144.31 million 24.02 -$704.47 million ($6.22) -5.69 Tyra Biosciences N/A N/A -$26.29 million ($1.26) -5.24

This table compares Zai Lab and Tyra Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tyra Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zai Lab. Zai Lab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tyra Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.6% of Tyra Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Zai Lab shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of Tyra Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zai Lab and Tyra Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab -301.79% -47.41% -40.72% Tyra Biosciences N/A -18.38% -17.92%

Volatility & Risk

Zai Lab has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tyra Biosciences has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tyra Biosciences beats Zai Lab on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zai Lab

(Get Rating)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors. It also develops Odronextamab to treat follicular lymphoma, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and other B-celllymphomas; Repotrectinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) to target ROS1 and TRK A/B/C in TKI-naïve- or -pretreated cancer patients; Margetuximab for the treatment of breast and gastroesophageal cancers; Adagrasib for treating KRAS-G12C-mutated NSCLC, colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and other solid tumors; and Bemarituzumab to treat gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer. In addition, the company develops CLN-081 for the treatment of patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion NSCLC; Elzovantinib, an orally bioavailable multi-targeted kinase inhibitor; Tebotelimab, a tetravalent IgG4 monoclonal antibody; Retifanlimab that inhibits interactions between PD-1 and its ligands; ZL-2309, an orally active, selective, and ATP-competitive cell division cycle 7 (CDC7) kinase inhibitor; ZL-1201, a humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody; Efgartigimod to reduce disease-causing immunoglobulin G antibodies; ZL-1102, a human nanobody targeting interleukin- 17A; KarXT for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological conditions; ZL-2313, an investigational inhibitor of triple-mutant EGFR harboring; ZL-2314, an investigational inhibitor of double-mutant EGFR harboring; and Sulbactam/durlobactam for the treatment of serious infections caused by Acinetobacter. Zai Lab Limited was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Tyra Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company is also developing programs targeting FGFR2- intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma,FGFR3-related achondroplasia, REarranged during transfection kinase, and FGFR4-related cancers. In addition, the company offers SNAP platform which enable rapid structural design through iterative molecular SNAPshots. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.