Head to Head Comparison: Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV)

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Gamida Cell has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gamida Cell and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell 0 0 5 0 3.00 Mosaic ImmunoEngineering 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gamida Cell presently has a consensus target price of $12.80, indicating a potential upside of 900.00%. Given Gamida Cell’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than Mosaic ImmunoEngineering.

41.3% of Gamida Cell shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Gamida Cell shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 81.0% of Mosaic ImmunoEngineering shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gamida Cell and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell N/A -387.05% -70.54% Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -811.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gamida Cell and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$89.79 million ($1.28) -1.00 Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -$3.68 million ($0.38) -3.42

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gamida Cell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gamida Cell beats Mosaic ImmunoEngineering on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia. It is also developing GDA-201, a natural killer cell-based cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/II studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. In addition, the company is developing NK cell pipeline comprising GDA-301, GDA-401, GDA-501, and GDA-601 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. It offers MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in mice, dogs, and humans. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Novato, California.

