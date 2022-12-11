GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GXO stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $92.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.42.

GXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.33.

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GXO. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,087,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after acquiring an additional 870,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,452,000 after acquiring an additional 242,249 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $6,602,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 32.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,199,000 after purchasing an additional 112,097 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

