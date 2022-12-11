GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,300 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.85) price target on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.08) to GBX 1,550 ($18.90) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,580 ($19.27) price target on GSK in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.68) price target on GSK in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,600 ($19.51) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,579.50 ($19.26).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,457.80 ($17.78) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.62) and a one year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £59.29 billion and a PE ratio of 1,337.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,388.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,512.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a GBX 13.75 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. GSK’s payout ratio is 79.13%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,324 ($16.14) per share, for a total transaction of £42,632.80 ($51,984.88).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

