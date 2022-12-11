Grove (GVR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.22 Million

Grove (GVR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 11th. Over the last week, Grove has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One Grove token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Grove has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $6.22 million worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $930.57 or 0.05398132 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.00510238 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,195.84 or 0.30231840 BTC.

About Grove

Grove launched on March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 4,205,378,717,238,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grove’s official website is www.grovetoken.com.

Grove Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grove combines a Dubai-based investment company with Cryptocurrency. Grove is a Green investment company investing in renewable energy, solar, and hydroponic farming Industries. Grove will contribute 3 per cent of all transactions towards token optimization and marketing, with a portion of this invested into charitable donations that support environmental initiatives.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grove directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grove should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grove using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

