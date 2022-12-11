Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion-$3.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GO. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NASDAQ GO opened at $28.54 on Friday. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.39.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $918.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $63,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,586. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $957,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $63,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,494. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after purchasing an additional 463,415 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 149.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 452,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,071,000 after purchasing an additional 270,925 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 62.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after purchasing an additional 218,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,164,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,967,000 after purchasing an additional 194,822 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

