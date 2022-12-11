Grin (GRIN) Price Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,178.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00451924 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00021731 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.38 or 0.00881240 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00111950 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.26 or 0.00630206 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00260755 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

