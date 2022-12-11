Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Reaches $4.64 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. In the last week, Grin has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0473 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,125.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00452277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00021931 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.15 or 0.00876765 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00111151 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.21 or 0.00626064 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00260032 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

