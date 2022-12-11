Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Buys New Position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAW)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 359,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.
Separately, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $26,000.
Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 14.7 %
Shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.85.
