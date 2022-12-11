Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GOSS. Raymond James cut their target price on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Gossamer Bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut Gossamer Bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gossamer Bio from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of GOSS opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $58,853.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,264.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $57,416.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,279.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $58,853.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at $993,264.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

