Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes $698,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,655,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,832,000 after buying an additional 525,666 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,165,000 after buying an additional 371,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,610,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IVV opened at $395.01 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $385.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.35.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.