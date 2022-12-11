Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.4% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,480,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.77.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $92.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

