Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $404,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,894 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $121.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. TD Securities increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

