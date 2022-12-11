Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $202,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $81.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

