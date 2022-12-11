GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of GIGM opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. GigaMedia has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 71.26%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
GigaMedia Company Profile
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
