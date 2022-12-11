GICTrade (GICT) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 11th. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00005466 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GICTrade has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. GICTrade has a total market cap of $93.21 million and approximately $61,957.70 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.93955246 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $62,139.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

