Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €65.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.50 ($68.95) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GXI. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($74.74) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($96.84) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($102.11) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Gerresheimer Price Performance

Shares of ETR GXI opened at €63.40 ($66.74) on Wednesday. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €46.66 ($49.12) and a twelve month high of €87.25 ($91.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 22.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €62.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of €60.50.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

