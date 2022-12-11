GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $277,028.72

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. During the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded up 14% against the dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market cap of $365.96 million and $277,028.72 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

