Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,475 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,592,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,692,000 after acquiring an additional 58,158 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,793,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,437,000 after buying an additional 1,270,738 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,141,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,494,000 after buying an additional 678,482 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,878,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,739,000 after buying an additional 53,861 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,040,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,850,000 after buying an additional 611,079 shares during the period.

NYSE:GTES opened at $10.90 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.57.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $860.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.28.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

