G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $1,228.61 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, G999 has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

