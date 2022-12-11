G999 Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last week, G999 has traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $122.36 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00078299 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00057164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001313 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025491 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005229 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000144 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

