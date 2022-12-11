FY2023 EPS Estimates for Oxford Industries, Inc. Raised by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Oxford Industries in a report issued on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $10.73 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.55. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oxford Industries’ current full-year earnings is $10.70 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OXM. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries stock opened at $100.80 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 391.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 88,421 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 7,522.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 84,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,521,000 after buying an additional 83,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Oxford Industries by 122.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after buying an additional 79,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $91,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,202.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $270,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,226,834.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $91,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $942,370. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.77%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Articles

