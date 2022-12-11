Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,657 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 3.2 %

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FCX opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

