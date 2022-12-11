Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) & Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Financial Comparison

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) and Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athena Gold has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Athena Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franco-Nevada 57.18% 11.27% 10.94% Athena Gold N/A -4.25% -3.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

66.6% of Franco-Nevada shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Franco-Nevada shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Franco-Nevada and Athena Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franco-Nevada 1 3 5 0 2.44 Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus target price of $167.38, suggesting a potential upside of 18.87%. Given Franco-Nevada’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Franco-Nevada is more favorable than Athena Gold.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Athena Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franco-Nevada $1.30 billion 20.76 $733.70 million $3.95 35.65 Athena Gold N/A N/A -$1.03 million ($0.02) -2.83

Franco-Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than Athena Gold. Athena Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franco-Nevada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats Athena Gold on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Excelsior Springs project comprising 2 EX and 88 ES contiguous and unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,884 acres; two patented claims covering an area of 40 acres; and ten ES claims covering 202 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Athena Silver Corporation and changed its name to Athena Gold Corporation in January 2021. Athena Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.

