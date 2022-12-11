Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.42.
Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance
NYSE FSM opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.24. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.
