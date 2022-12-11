Formidable Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,614 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $144.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.31. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

