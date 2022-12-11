Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 255 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 58.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter worth about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 25.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 150.0% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

ATR stock opened at $108.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $124.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

In other news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola bought 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,633.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

