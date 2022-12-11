Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $17.99 Million Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. Chemed comprises approximately 4.0% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $17,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHE. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Chemed by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Chemed by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In related news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total value of $627,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,387.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.76, for a total value of $1,011,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,264 shares in the company, valued at $61,330,480.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total value of $627,406.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,387.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,040. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE opened at $516.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $480.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $430.16 and a 12-month high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.05 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 8.83%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

