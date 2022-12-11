Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,741 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 66.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,157 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 65.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,101,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,767,471 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $179.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.18 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The company has a market cap of $565.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.56 and its 200 day moving average is $244.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.91.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.