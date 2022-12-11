Formidable Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,783 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 0.7% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $109.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $171.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Cowen increased their price objective on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $141.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

