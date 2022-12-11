First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,425 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned about 1.95% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 635.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LDSF opened at $18.56 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.