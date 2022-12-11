First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,351,516 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 81,957 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of NIKE worth $138,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $109.42 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $171.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $171.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.01.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.53%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.43.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

