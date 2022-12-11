First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 40,247 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,247 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.43% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $150,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 59.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 689.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $84.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.21. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.252 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

