First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 27,370 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,728,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $391,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 143.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $154.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.17. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

