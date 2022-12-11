First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,104,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,332 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Chubb worth $217,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Chubb by 11.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $801,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,100,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Chubb by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 67,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.83.

Chubb Trading Down 0.8 %

CB opened at $217.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $222.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

