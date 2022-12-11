First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 985,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,395 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $165,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1,147.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 13,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI stock opened at $139.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.18.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 158.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Crown Castle to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.93.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

