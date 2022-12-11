First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,008 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Adobe worth $206,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank grew its stake in Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. KGI Securities began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.42.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $330.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.40. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $675.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.