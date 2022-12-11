First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 181,424 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,424 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $124,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,970,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,312,000 after purchasing an additional 20,766 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 52,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 13,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $94.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.31 and its 200 day moving average is $85.21. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 38.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

