First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock Position Lifted by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,674 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIBK. CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 489.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.80. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $46.34.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.74 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Stephens raised their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 963,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,563,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $113,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,126.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 963,853 shares in the company, valued at $42,563,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.