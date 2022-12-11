First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Algebris UK Ltd

Algebris UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,695 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares makes up about 1.3% of Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 30.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,633,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 435.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $777.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $821.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $772.15. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $598.01 and a 1-year high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.94.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

