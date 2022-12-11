Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 3,831 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Findlay Park Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 796,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.6% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.13% of Union Pacific worth $169,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 97,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 39,456 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $731,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Union Pacific by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 882,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $188,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $204,354,000 after acquiring an additional 43,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP stock opened at $211.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.07. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

