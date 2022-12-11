Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $58.58 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,077,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,033,520 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.30% of Fortive worth $58,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 103.9% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Fortive by 74.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 197.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $76.62.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

