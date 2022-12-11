Filecoin (FIL) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for about $4.39 or 0.00025535 BTC on exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $41.37 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 335,974,913 coins. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

