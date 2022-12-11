FidoMeta Price Hits $0.0127 on Major Exchanges (FMC)

FidoMeta (FMC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. FidoMeta has a total market capitalization of $191.13 million and approximately $0.73 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FidoMeta has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One FidoMeta token can now be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $943.96 or 0.05502190 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00507218 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,198.86 or 0.30317927 BTC.

About FidoMeta

FidoMeta launched on March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official website is fidometa.io. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FidoMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.012742 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidoMeta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FidoMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

