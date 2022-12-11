FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FedNat Trading Down 47.4 %

NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30. FedNat has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $175,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedNat

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FedNat stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,209 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.95% of FedNat worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

