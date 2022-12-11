Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Acquired by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Federal Realty Investment Trust accounts for 0.7% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $11,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,481,079,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $118,617,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,464,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,071,000 after purchasing an additional 647,204 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 512,382 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $107.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.70. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $140.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.72%.

FRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

